‘All I remember is a high temperature and pain’: Dundee woman shares her story of coronavirus survival

A carer who is recovering at home after battling Covid-19 has urged others to remain calm if they start to show symptoms of the virus.

Eva Brown, who tested positive for the virus last week, did not shy away from admitting how scary the ordeal was, but said it was vital to not panic.

The 44-year-old, who is now beginning to feel better, first began showing symptoms in the middle of last month, which initially felt like the common cold, before her condition deteriorated.

Eva, whose husband Robert now also appears to have the virus, said: “I’d been working night shifts, so I thought it was just a bit of tiredness, but about 10 days ago everything started feeling very weird.

“I started having a dry cough and I woke up with a high temperature.

“I was still quite okay, but at 2pm I began to feel bad. I started to feel very confused and dizzy.”

Eva decided to stay at home that day and, after calling the NHS advice number, she learned she was most likely dealing with the virus.

“I was told that it sounded like I had Covid-19, and that I was to stay home and call an ambulance if things got worse,” she added.

“Not panicking is the most important thing. Listen to NHS staff, they are amazing. I got great support from them.”

Eva said for the next few days she remembers nothing but a “high temperature and pain”, while her body attempted to fight off the virus.

Her husband, Robert, also works as a carer and urged her to take a test so he could know if it was safe for him to return to work.

She said: “My husband’s employer told him I had to get a test so on Thursday I was tested at Victoria Hospital and it came back positive.

“I felt really, really scared.

“The next day Robert started coughing and his manager told him to stay home.”

And, while she is now on the mend, Robert, 48, is at his lowest ebb and is unable to leave his bed or stand up.

The former nurse has also offered to donate her blood and plasma so that the antibodies in it can be researched in order to help learn more about the virus.

She said: “I phoned the NHS and offered to donate my blood and plasma so that it can be researched, because I know that it’s important.

“I just want to help others as much as possible.”