All flights to and from Glasgow Airport suspended over Easyjet security alert

All flights to and from Glasgow Airport were suspended over a security alert on board an Easyjet flight.

All flights were suspended after the crew on the aircraft, which had just landed from Gatwick, raised the alarm at 10.25am.

The airport confirmed the runway was not operational and that no flights were taking off or landing.

A spokesman from Glasgow Airport confirmed that the incident had ended and the runway was reopened just before 11am.

Police Scotland confirmed it was made aware of a security incident by airline staff and officers are at the scene.

As reported by the BBC, the incident was linked to a suspicious package.