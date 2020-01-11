Dundee cab driver becomes first in city to own all-electric, wheelchair-access taxi

A taxi driver in Dundee has become the first to own a fully electric zero-emission wheelchair-accessible car.

The vehicle, owned by Brian Marnie, which is powered by a 40kWh lithium-ion battery, has a range of up to 124-187 miles on a single charge.

Brian said: “I’m excited to own the first fully electric wheelchair-access Hackney in the area – it will provide me with a great vehicle that allows me to transport wheelchair users to their destination, with the added fact that I’m doing my bit for climate change.”

The wheelchair-access Hackney conversion was carried out by Vic Young (South Shields) Ltd. Vic Young, managing director of the company said: “Providing electric vehicles to Scotland is a great achievement for us.

“I firmly believe the market is ready to go all-electric with vehicles for trade and industry.”