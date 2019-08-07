All Dundee United’s players deserve credit for opening game win, says gaffer Robbie

Robbie Neilson has given his older players a share of the credit for the way goal machine Lawrence Shankland has hit the ground running at Dundee United.

Shankland’s four strikes against Inverness Caley Thistle on Saturday took his tally for his first five competitive appearances in tangerine to six goals.

And while his gaffer knows most of the praise for that has to go to the 23-year-old, he believes the contribution of others has been a factor.

Young striker Louis Appere was the provider for two his weekend efforts, while Robbie feels others have had a less visible role to play in helping Shankland.

“The senior players have got to take a lot of credit for the way he’s settled in,” said Robbie.

“He’s come in and they’ve taken him under their wing. He knows three or four boys already, but they have to help him and I think they’ve done that.”

Tangerines scoring legend Craig Brewster, meanwhile, has been made an honorary member of the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation.

Brewster, of course, scored the winning goal in the 1994 Scottish Cup final win over Rangers and would later manage the club for a brief spell.

“I was delighted to be asked to become an honorary member of the foundation,” he said.

“I met up with the steering group at the recent 1994 Scottish Cup win anniversary dinner and was really impressed how the DUSF had progressed in only two years.

“United have always had a very loyal fan base and it’s great the fans can get the opportunity to play an important part in the future of their club through foundation membership.”

Another member of that ’94 team, Andy McLaren, will be back at Tannadice later this month for a special event to raise funds that will go towards United’s community trust.

Titled “An Evening with Andy McLaren” the talk will see the former winger recall his own eventful career and more recent work helping disadvantaged kids get involved in football.

It takes place in the WestEnd Flooring Suite at Tannadice on Friday, August 23.

Tickets, price £10, can be obtained by contacting United at Tannadice.