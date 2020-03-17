All cinemas in Dundee to close until further notice due to coronavirus

Cinemas in Dundee have closed following guidance issued on Covid-19.

Cineworld and Picturehouse has announced the closure of all its cinemas across the UK starting from tomorrow.

Odeon has also announced the closure of its cinemas.

On Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said everyone in the UK should avoid “non-essential” travel and contact with others to curb coronavirus.

He added that everyone should avoid gatherings and crowded places, such as pubs, clubs and theatres.

Cineworld Group CEO, Mooky Greidinger said: “At Cineworld and Picturehouse we are committed to providing safe and healthy environments for our employees and guests and have therefore made the difficult decision to close our cinemas in UK and Ireland until further notice.

“We deeply value our cinema-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving everyone again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters and the best of independent films and content.”

In a statement posted on Twitter Odeon said: “Following government guidelines Odeon cinemas are closed until further notice.

“If you have pre-booked tickets online these will be refunded automatically.”

Odeon Luxe in Dundee is located in Douglas and Cineworld is located at Camperdown Leisure Park.