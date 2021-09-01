Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nostalgia

All about Arbroath: Test your knowledge on the Angus town with our Past Times Quiz

By Amy Hall
September 1, 2021, 10:25 am
Test your Arbroath knowledge with our Past Times Quiz.
Is Arbroath your subject of choice should you ever get the call to compete in the iconic black chair on Mastermind? Well this is your chance to get prepared.

This week our Past Times Quiz takes us to the Angus coast as we delve into the history of Arbroath to see if you can get 10 out of 10 when it comes to local knowledge.

Your sport, geographical and guessing work will all be put to the test so remember to keep a tally and see who in your group knows the town the best.

As always the answers are at the bottom of the page so if you want to make the game fair watch where you are scrolling.

The record breaking Arbroath Football Club team in 1885.

1. In 1885 Arbroath Football Club became record breakers after they broke the world record for the highest number of goals scored in a professional football match in a game against Aberdeen Bon Accord, but what was the final score?

Smokies ready for sale in Arbroath.

2.The seaside town if famous for their Arbroath Smokie’s which tourists from around the world visit just to try out. The town’s has even impressed the royal family with one fishmonger given a Royal Warrant and named fishmonger to the Queen, which company hold the title?

A copy of the Declaration of Arbroath.

3. On which date was the Declaration of Arbroath sent to Pope John XXII confirming Scotland’s status as an independent, sovereign state?

The Alexander Brothers pose outside a venue in June 1971.

4. Which Arbroath venue played host to the Alexander Brothers for their first ever professional gig?

The Arbroath Abbey pictured in 1963.

5. Who founded the Arbroath Abbey in 1178, in memory of martyr Thomas Becket?

Brave locals take to the ice, but where are they?

6. For many of Arbroath’s older generation fond memories are held at this location especially during those cold winter months when an ice rink wasn’t needed for a spot of skating, but where was this picture from 1969 taken?

The Bell Rock Lighthouse stands proud in 1978.

7. The Bell Rock Lighthouse is the oldest existing rock lighthouse in the British Isles that is still active, but in what year was the lighthouse first lit?

Which year was this image at Arbroath Harbour taken in?

8. No trip to Arbroath is complete without a walk beside the harbour to watch the fishing boats float on the waves, it has long been a favourite past time for visitors and locals just like this image shows, however, can you guess what year this picture was taken in?

Which popular venue were folk dying to get in to in 1958?

9. Us in Scotland love a queue, and we take it very seriously if there is anyone cheeky enough to try and push in, do you recognise which popular venue this massive crowd were queuing to get in to in 1958?

Which street does this aerial shot show?

10. This aerial image was captured in the 90s showing off a street in Arbroath, can you name which street is seen on the left? Bonus point if you can also name the burn on the left hand side.

Answers

  1. 36-0
  2. RR Spink
  3. April 6 1320
  4. Webster Theatre
  5. William the Lion
  6. Keptie Pond
  7. 1811
  8. 1961
  9. Arbroath Swimming Pool
  10. Street – West John Street Burn – Brothock Burn