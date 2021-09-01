All about Arbroath: Test your knowledge on the Angus town with our Past Times Quiz

Is Arbroath your subject of choice should you ever get the call to compete in the iconic black chair on Mastermind? Well this is your chance to get prepared.

This week our Past Times Quiz takes us to the Angus coast as we delve into the history of Arbroath to see if you can get 10 out of 10 when it comes to local knowledge.

Your sport, geographical and guessing work will all be put to the test so remember to keep a tally and see who in your group knows the town the best.

As always the answers are at the bottom of the page so if you want to make the game fair watch where you are scrolling.

1. In 1885 Arbroath Football Club became record breakers after they broke the world record for the highest number of goals scored in a professional football match in a game against Aberdeen Bon Accord, but what was the final score?

2.The seaside town if famous for their Arbroath Smokie’s which tourists from around the world visit just to try out. The town’s has even impressed the royal family with one fishmonger given a Royal Warrant and named fishmonger to the Queen, which company hold the title?

3. On which date was the Declaration of Arbroath sent to Pope John XXII confirming Scotland’s status as an independent, sovereign state?

4. Which Arbroath venue played host to the Alexander Brothers for their first ever professional gig?

5. Who founded the Arbroath Abbey in 1178, in memory of martyr Thomas Becket?

6. For many of Arbroath’s older generation fond memories are held at this location especially during those cold winter months when an ice rink wasn’t needed for a spot of skating, but where was this picture from 1969 taken?

7. The Bell Rock Lighthouse is the oldest existing rock lighthouse in the British Isles that is still active, but in what year was the lighthouse first lit?

8. No trip to Arbroath is complete without a walk beside the harbour to watch the fishing boats float on the waves, it has long been a favourite past time for visitors and locals just like this image shows, however, can you guess what year this picture was taken in?

9. Us in Scotland love a queue, and we take it very seriously if there is anyone cheeky enough to try and push in, do you recognise which popular venue this massive crowd were queuing to get in to in 1958?

10. This aerial image was captured in the 90s showing off a street in Arbroath, can you name which street is seen on the left? Bonus point if you can also name the burn on the left hand side.

Answers