Alien film project inspired by Stranger Things needs £4,000

An Angus film company is making its own alien invasion movie inspired by classic sci-fi films from the 1980s and the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Ironstar Films, staffed by former Arbroath Academy and Arbroath High pupils, aims to raise £4,000 to make the short movie Tellurian through their IndieGoGo campaign.

Graeme Carr, Peter Birnie, Dean Pearson and Allan Jennings are the minds behind Ironstar Films and Tellurian is a tale of the enduring human spirit in the wake of an alien invasion where all the kids on Earth vanish.

While the war for the planet rages, a militia group find themselves trying to protect possibly the world’s last child.

The Tellurian project is a proof of concept piece which will be used to raise further funds or gain interest in taking the project forwards towards a feature length version or a series.

The £4,000 includes £1,250 for a custom-built space pod and £1,000 to secure locations such as a Cold War nuclear bunker.