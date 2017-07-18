A little boy spent his sixth birthday in hospital after falling off a zip wire and breaking both his arms.

Alfie Robertson was celebrating his birthday at Charleton Fruit Farm in Montrose when the freak accident happened.

Mum Adele, 32, told the Tele of the “horrifying” ordeal that saw her son end up in Ninewells Hospital.

The youngster is now recovering from his ordeal at home.

Adele said: “Alfie was playing on the zip wire. He had been on it loads of times before.

“I was walking over to him to tell him to get his picture taken and an older girl was pushing him.

“When he got to the end of the zip wire, he came flying off. He was going too fast to be able to hold on.

“He landed two metres away and put out his arms to break his fall.

“I was standing right there and I couldn’t do anything about it.”

Adele added: “Alfie got up and was in shock.

“His arms were at a weird angle and I could see they were broken.

“I was screaming and phoned an ambulance straight away.

“We took Alfie inside and sat him on a couch. He was in shock and I went into shock too.

“The ambulance came 20 minutes later.”

Alfie was rushed to Ninewells Hospital where he was sedated before he underwent surgery and had pins inserted into his right arm.

Doctors managed to get his left arm back into place without having to use pins.

Alfie now has plaster casts from his shoulders downwards and is unable to move his arms at all — although he has to move his fingers in order to help his recovery.

Adele has spoken out in the hope of warning other parents of the dangers of playground equipment like zip wires.

Alfie is now doing much better but Adele said he is unable to move from the settee.

She said: “It is horrible for him. He is such an active wee boy and now he is stuck inside and can’t even play any games. For it to happen on his birthday, two weeks into the summer holidays, is just horrific. It was horrible for him and for me too. I couldn’t sleep after it happened.

“Even when he was in the hospital, he was waking up shouting ‘I don’t want to go on the zip wire’. He was having flashback nightmares.”

Karin McQuistan, of Charleton Fruit Farm, said: “We are looking into this incident. It is the first accident on the zip line since we put it up. We check everything daily and weekly.

“We have taken it down for now while we review it and look for a solution.”