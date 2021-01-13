A community group which helped feed thousands of Dundonians during the first lockdown is stepping up to the mark yet again.

Alexander Community Development (ACD) has vowed to do everything it can to ensure that no one in the city goes hungry during this latest phase of Covid-19 restrictions.

A spokesman for the group said that throughout the first lockdown, ACD adapted quickly to respond to the looming crisis faced by vital food services across Dundee.

“Moving into 2021, it is now clear that the need for those services is still at the same high demand,” he said.

“ACD works closely with Faith in Community and Dundee City Council to service the Food Insecurity Network, ensuring over £10,000 worth of food each week is delivered to 27 city projects each week.”

Kara Swankie, operations manager at Alexander Community Development, said: “Operating in another lockdown, with further austerity on the horizon, we are prepared for the increased pressure on these projects.

“Our team have stepped up to the mark time and time again and I am confident that we will be able to serve the projects moving into these worrying times.”

Jacky Close, director of Faith in Community said ACD were critical to Dundee’s response to Covid-19.

“While we had many projects delivering face-to-face support to individuals and families, there was a serious gap in relation to the overall practical co-ordination of food distribution to the 27 projects,” she said.

“They developed processes and relationships at break-neck speed and have become an indispensable part of our emergency food arrangements.

“We cannot emphasise enough the critical role they play, without them we would not be able to offer the city-wide support to people who have been impacted financially by the pandemic: those who have lost jobs, are on furlough pay, are home more and struggling with the increased costs of bills, who are waiting for Universal Credit to start.”

The network was established by Faith in Community and Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action (DVVA) in early 2020, with Dundee City Council initially securing food for 10 weeks.

Food is delivered out to 27 projects within the network who fed more than 4,500 people, during the toughest restrictions in 2020.

The ACD spokesman said: “The numbers, thankfully, fell to around 2,200 each week, however, we are unfortunately predicting a rise as we move deeper into this next lockdown.”