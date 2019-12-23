BLETHER: Alex presents a compelling case to back up Jack Nicklaus’ visit to Dundee NCR

Monifieth reader Alex Kelly previously expressed doubt regarding dates given in this column for the visit of a sports superstar to the city.

As far back as May this year, Andy Walker relayed his version of events when star golfer Jack Nicklaus visited the NCR factory in Dundee to give workers an exhibition of his skills.

Andy reckoned the event took place in 1964 but Alex begged to differ.

He said: “Following an investigation of the DC Thomson archives, courtesy of the Wellgate’s excellent local history resources, I found confirmation that Jack Nicklaus attended NCR on July 8, 1968, to give a golf clinic to all NCR staff.

“Furthermore, Jack Nicklaus was staying at the NCR guest house on the Perth Road with his mother and father.

“As per my original email, Mr Nicklaus was driven to and from the event at NCR in a chauffeur-driven car.

“Consequently, Mr Walker’s anecdote about him getting lost in Lochee does seem unlikely.

“The chauffeur was a local person and would frequently drive visitors to and from the Perth Road house to the NCR factory.

“I was present at Mr Nicklaus’ clinic along with several of my friends and fellow co-workers.

“Indeed, I recall the excitement in the NCR when it was advertised to all staff that he was going to be there on that day.

“And it was a pre-advertised event for all staff – it was not just for management.

“Proof of that is that some workers arranged for their children to attend as well.”

Alex worked with the NCR company between 1958 and 1973, and he continued: “That was the only time I can ever recall Mr Nicklaus, or any other famous golfer for that matter, giving a golf clinic at the NCR grounds.

“This is backed up by the fact that there is no evidence in the archives that Mr Nicklaus attended NCR at the time of the 1964 Open Championship, as per Mr Walker’s claim.”

Alex supplied photos of the Evening Telegraph report the following day.