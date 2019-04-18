Alex McLeish sacked as Scotland boss

Alex McLeish has been sacked as Scotland head coach, the Scottish Football Association has announced.

McLeish, who had previously managed the national team with a degree of success in 2007, has been relieved of his duties after only taking up the post again in February 2018.

The decision was agreed collectively by the SFA board at its scheduled meeting today and in consultation with McLeish. His assistant coaches Peter Grant, James McFadden and Stevie Woods will also leave their roles.

A 3-0 Euro 2020 qualifying opening game defeat to Kazakhstan coupled with an unconvincing 2-0 win in the follow-up match against San Marino has sealed the 60-year-old’s fate.

Despite securing Scotland’s place in a guaranteed Uefa Nations League play-off next year, the Aberdeen legend won’t be in charge as they try to make a first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA Chief Executive: “On behalf of the board, I would like to place on record my thanks to Alex and his back-room team for their efforts in leading the national team over the past 12 months, not least in topping our Uefa Nations League group and reaching the play-offs.

“The decision to part company was not an easy one, especially given Alex’s status as a Scotland Hall of Fame member, earning 77 international caps, having played in three World Cups and taken charge of the national team for two spells.

“It was only taken after full consideration by the board and after an honest and respectful conversation between myself and Alex earlier in the week. Ultimately, the performances and results as a whole in the past year – and, in particular, the manner of the defeat in Kazakhstan – did not indicate the progress expected with a squad we believe to be capable of achieving more.

“With that in mind, it was agreed that we would seek to recruit a new management team to take us forward for the remainder of European qualifying campaign.

“At this point I would like to pay tribute to Alex for the good grace with which he has accepted the decision and for remaining unstinting in his support of the team for the remainder of the campaign. It befits his status as a Scotland legend and Hall of Fame inductee.”

McLeish said: “I am grateful for the opportunity to have managed my country for a second time and leave knowing that I gave my all in the pursuit of success.”