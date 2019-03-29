Alex Ferguson says statue of ‘one of the greatest’ Jim McLean at Tannadice is ‘long overdue’

Sir Alex Ferguson lauded Jim McLean as “one of the greatest” as he threw his weight behind plans for a statue of the Dundee United legend.

The Jim McLean Tribute Group posted a video of the former Manchester United manager, 77, in which he said the gesture was “long overdue”.

McLean, 81, who has been suffering ill health in recent years, was the most successful manager in United’s history, having bossed the club between 1971 and 1993.

Sir Alex said he hoped the campaign would raise the £75,000 it needs to succeed.

He said: “I give my support to the project to raise funds for a statue of Jim McLean. This is long overdue.

“Jim without question was one of the greatest coaches and managers when I was at Aberdeen.”

More than £22,000 has been raised so far, including £5,000 from new club owner Mark Ogren and about £6,000 in anonymous donations.