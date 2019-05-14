Alesha MacPhail’s killer Aaron Campbell wins right to appeal against his sentence

Alesha MacPhail’s killer Aaron Campbell has been granted an appeal against his 27-year sentence for murder.

The 16-year-old, who in March was convicted of killing the six-year-old schoolgirl on the Isle of Bute in July 2018, will have his case heard before three judges in Edinburgh in August.

He abducted and raped Alesha, before murdering her and dumping her body in woodland.

Campbell denied the charges throughout a two-week trial, but admitted the offence during his sentencing hearing.

Judge Lord Matthews gave him a mandatory life sentence and ordered him to spend at least 27 years behind bars.

A spokesman from the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service confirmed that Campbell has been granted an appeal, which will be heard by three judges in Edinburgh later this year on August 7.