Alesha MacPhail killer appeals sentence, claiming he’s ‘too young’ to serve 27 years

Killer Aaron Campbell will claim he is “too young” to be sentenced to 27 years for the abduction, rape and murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail.

The monster was 16 when sentenced to life imprisonment in March for the brutal killing on Bute.

Campbell was given a life imprisonment and ordered to serve at least 27 years behind bars for the heinous crimes – known as the “punishment part” of the sentence.

Alesha’s body was found in woods on the island on July 2 last year, hours after she was reported missing from the house her father shared with his parents and partner on the island, where the schoolgirl was staying for part of the summer holidays.

Campbell later announced he would appeal the minimum jail term handed down by trial judge Lord Matthews, causing more anguish for his victim’s family.

Campbell, an inmate at Polmont Young Offenders’ Institution, will not appear personally for the appeal at the High Court in Edinburgh, but will appear instead via video link for the hearing.

Judge Lord Matthews warned Campbell that he may never be released from jail when he sentenced him in May (see video below).

He described the 17-year-old as a “cold, callous, calculating, remorseless and dangerous individual”.

Alesha’s naked body was discovered in woodland on 2 July. She had sustained 117 injuries, some showing signs of a violent sexual attack.

A pathologist described some of the injuries to Alesha as “catastrophic”.

Detectives later found that in the days after her death, Campbell’s phone had been used to Google the phrase: “How do police find DNA”?

A jury unanimously found the teenager guilty after a nine-day trial held in February 2018 at the High Court in Glasgow.