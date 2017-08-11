Police Scotland is urging retailers to be aware after incidents were reported recently of counterfeit Love2Shop vouchers circulating in Tayside and elsewhere in Scotland.

These vouchers were seen in Arbroath and Montrose.

Recently a woman managed to obtain £150 worth of goods after exchanging the vouchers in Montrose.

She is described as 40 to 50 years of age, approximately five feet six inches tall of medium build, with blonde hair, wearing dark leggings, a dark top and carrying a black hand bag.

All retailers are advised to check all vouchers and report any that do not appear to be genuine.

A police statement said: “The Love2Shop vouchers would be quite convincing unless you see the original.

“The colours on the fake vouchers are not very vibrant and the image of woman is slightly fuzzy compared to the original.

“On the left side of the vouchers is a small hole that should have the metal strip running through it.

“If it is missing this is sign of a fake.”

Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting CR/19971/17 or speak to any police officer.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.