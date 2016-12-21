Owners are being warned to stay alert after a number of pets in Dundee had to be put down as a result of anti-freeze poison.

A cat was reportedly put to sleep after drinking the lethal substance in Kirkton, and there have been at least six similar cases in the past 18 months.

With many car drivers using anti-freeze during cold weather, this time of year is a particularly dangerous time for pets who may be attracted by its sweet taste.

Andy Cage, senior vet at Dundee PDSA Pet Hospital, said: “We have unfortunately seen a number of cases of suspected anti-freeze poisoning from around Dundee, and sadly many of these pets had to be put to sleep.”

“We always advise pet owners to be very vigilant, as many everyday plants and substances can be harmful to animals.

“Items such as slug pellets, insecticides, anti-freeze and other poisons can all be harmful if they are ingested or get onto the skin or fur.

“Poisonous plants and seeds include daffodils, lilies, laburnum, cherry laurel, yew, acorns and conkers.

“Signs of poisoning are varied and can include severe vomiting, lack of appetite, diarrhoea, increased thirst, poor co-ordination and increased respiratory rate.

“In serious cases convulsions and coma may occur, and sadly cases of poisoning can be fatal.

“If you suspect your pet has eaten a toxic substance, you should contact your vet immediately for advice.

“If you suspect the poisoning may be malicious, report this to the RSPCA and the police.”

