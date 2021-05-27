Aldi’s Forfar store reopens after extensive refurbishment and extension

The Aldi store in Forfar has reopened its doors to shoppers following an extensive refurbishment and extension.

The retail giant’s outlet in Craig O’Loch Road reopened on Thursday, boasting a larger retail space of 1,254 sqm allowing for an enhanced and increased range of food items.

The new format has been created to make shopping even easier for customers with the store now having an additional aisle and clearer signs.

Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them from getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

Improved safety

The revamped store also has a number of safety measures in place, including sanitisation stations on entry, perspex screens at its tills and social distancing reminders in store, as well as a traffic light system to control the number of people going in and out of the store at peak times.

The increased retail space has allowed the company to increase its range of Scottish products from over 90 suppliers across the country to 0ver 450.

Shoppers welcomed back

Store Manager Steven MacGregor said: “The team and I are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers, and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available.

“The new look store was specifically designed to make shopping easier and more comfortable especially in light of current social distancing measures in place.”

The store’s opening hours will be Monday – Saturday 8am to 10pm and Sunday 9am t 8pm.