Aldi to lift temporary restrictions on many of its items

Aldi has announced it is easing temporary restrictions to limit the number of items shoppers can purchase.

The move comes after it was revealed UK shoppers spent an extra £1.9bn stockpiling groceries in the run-up to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Aldi is scrapping limits on most items, although antibacterial wipes, shower gel, soap, bleach, toilet tissue, pasta, bread and alcohol are limited to four per customer.

A smaller list of products will be limited to two per customer – antibacterial hand gel, UHT milk and baby formula.

An Aldi spokesman said: “While we would still encourage people to buy only what they need, product availability in store is good and the move will make it easier for people to shop for vulnerable people and those who are self-isolating.”