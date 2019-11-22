Aldi may appeal refusal for fourth Dundee store at Claypotts

Discount supermarket chain Aldi is still considering whether to appeal the refusal of its proposal for a fourth Dundee store at Claypotts.

The firm’s bid to open a new supermarket on Tom Johnston Road, close to Sainsbury’s, was rejected by councillors at a meeting on September 16.

Elected members were not convinced by shop bosses to override industrial zoning.

Broughty Ferry community council had also expressed fears of a “serious” rise in congestion.

Under Scottish planning rules Aldi has three months from the decision date to appeal to the government’s DPEA planning appeals division to have the decision overturned.

A spokeswoman said that, while “disappointed with the council’s decision… We continue to review how we will move forward with the site and the east of Dundee remains a key target for our ongoing investment.”