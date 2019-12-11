Aldi in Perth taped off as police probe break-in

Police are probing an incident at an Aldi supermarket in Perth, in which “hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol” was believed to have been stolen.

The Glasgow Road branch has been taped off after the break-in.

A sign on the front door tells customers the store is temporarily shut while staff “wait for forensics.”

A spokesman for the police said: “Officers in Perth are carrying out inquiries following a break-in to a premises on Glasgow Road.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0367 of 11 December.”