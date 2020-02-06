Aldi in Dundee urgently recalls Muller yoghurts over fears they contain metal

Aldi cleared its shelves of a brand of yoghurts last night in Dundee following fears they may contain pieces of metal.

Muller issued a warning yesterday to stores throughout the UK and workers took the pots from the outlets in the city.

A spokesman for Aldi said: “We got the call from Muller yesterday and staff began clearing shelves of the yoghurts immediately at Dundee stores.”

The urgent recall came for Muller’s Brooklea products amid fears they may contain small pieces of metal.

And Aldi has pulled the fruit yoghurts from their shelves and requested any customers who bought them to return them to their nearest store.

Anyone bringing them back will receive a full refund.

Aldi posted a facebook message urging customers to be aware and stated: “Our supplier, Muller, has recalled these products as a precautionary measure because they may contain small pieces of metal.

“Customers should return the product to their nearest store where they will receive a full refund. We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your co-operation.

“The affected yoghurts are Brooklea’s Light Strawberry Single Pot and Light Fruit 6 Pack – in both Raspberyy & Cranberry and Strawberry flavours.”

Aldi shared a picture of the products on Facebook as they made the announcement this morning.