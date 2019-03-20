Aldi has plans for fourth and fifth Dundee stores

supermarket giant Aldi has submitted a formal planning application for a fourth store in Dundee – and revealed it has plans for a fifth branch elsewhere in the city.

In a detailed proposal, Aldi said its Tom Johnston Road store would be its fourth of a potential five in Dundee, each catering to a different part of the city.

At present, the German firm has two stores in the area, at the Stack Retail Park and on Arbroath Road at Craigiebank. It aims to open its third store at Myrekirk in August.

If the fourth store is approved, it will put Aldi in direct competition with Sainsbury’s, also based in Tom Johnston Road.

The threat of competition doesn’t worry Aldi bosses, who say their presence would “improve consumer choice”.

And in planning documents the firm says it believes it can plug gaps in demand not catered for by the bigger supermarkets.

It said: “Aldi is seeking to operate up to five foodstores to serve Dundee’s residents.

“Food shopping habits have changed in recent years.

“Consumers are now far more discerning in where they choose to shop and as such, increasingly expect easy access to a wide range of foodstore operators, with the likes of Aldi being part of this mix.

“These trends have been re-inforced by feedback from the public and strongly suggest that a new Aldi store would help to meet qualitative and quantitative deficiencies in the catchment area.”

The submission of its plans for a store on Tom Johnstone Road follows an extensive consultation process last month.

The new store would create up to 35 jobs, including managers and store assistants.

In addition, up to 45 jobs could be created in the two adjacent business units Aldi is including in the development, each 5,000 square metres in size.

The proposal to build additional units – and possibly create jobs – is a tactic Aldi has employed before to make its proposals more appealing to planning chiefs.

Its Arbroath Road store was built alongside blocks now occupied by pizza delivery chain Papa John’s, the charity Barnardo’s and bookies William Hill.

And the firm believes a new unit at Claypotts would also ease the pressure on the Arbroath Road shop, which is suffering, it has been claimed, from “over-trading to the detriment of the customer experience”.

Aldi’s plans are expected to be reviewed by the city’s planning committee in May.