Aldi get go-ahead for new Dundee store after appeal to Scottish Government is upheld

The Scottish Government has overturned city planners’ decision to reject plans for a new Aldi supermarket.

The German supermarket had submitted a planning application in March last year which outlined plans to build a £4.25 million new store on land on Tom Johnston Road at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate, creating 35 full-time jobs in the process.

But these plans were rejected by councillors last September, with concerns raised that the proposed supermarket would take customers away from shops in the heart of Broughty Ferry.

Councillors also ruled out the move because the site had already been earmarked for industrial use.

Aldi subsequently asked the government’s planning appeal division to overturn the decision, and was successful.

The appeals department concluded there were “no material considerations which would still justify refusing to grant planning permission”.

Rob Huntley – who was the appointed reporter in the case – determined that the proposed retail development would have only a “modest impact” on other nearby shopping districts, following “health checks” of these areas.

Mr. Huntley also concluded that the local authority had “not presented any evidence” to support its claim that it would diminish trade elsewhere.

The report also dismissed concerns that the supermarket would take up land that could be used for other developments, with almost 99% of sites identified for economic development still available in the city.

But Mr Huntley also listed a number conditions which must be complied with by the supermarket before work can get under way, including the completion of business units in the northern part of the site, accessibility and sustainable transport options.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “We are studying the details of this decision.”

Aldi has been approached for comment.