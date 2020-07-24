Aldi donates more than 15,500 meals to Dundee charities to help feed vulnerable

Aldi has helped two charities in Dundee to provide more than 15,500 meals to vulnerable people in the area over the last year.

Food For Thought Dundee and Lochee Community Larder have been receiving donations of fresh food from the Aldi stores in Dundee.

The donations have been used to provide affordable shopping alternatives to over 100 people across Tayside who do not qualify for food banks and require extra help in times of need.

Samantha Bruce from Lochee Community Larder said: “We’re seeing many more people across Dundee turning to us for support, due to being furloughed or shielding and we are working hard to ensure that no one in the area has to go without food.

“We rely on the generosity of others and Aldi’s regular donations are a huge contribution to our efforts to tackle food insecurity in the area. We look forward to continuing our partnership with them.”

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We’re always looking for new and creative ways to put leftover food from our stores to good use.

“Our partnership with Food For Thought Dundee and Lochee Community Larder, along with other charities in the area is enabling us to distribute even more surplus stock to those who need it most.”