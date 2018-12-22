Aldi confirms when it will open new supermarket in Dundee

Aldi has confirmed plans to open its latest Dundee store next year.

The budget supermarket chain previously gained planning permission to build an outlet on land at Myrekirk, next to the Asda store.

Supermarket bosses said earlier this year that work to construct the store would likely begin last month, although no visible work has taken place on the site yet.

However, announcing its plans for 2019 – the 25th anniversary of its first store opening in Scotland – it confirmed the Dundee shop was one of eight planned for opening in the next 12 months.

The others are being built in Kilmarnock, East Kilbride, Dalgety Bay, Crieff, Milngavie, Cumbernauld and Leith in Edinburgh.