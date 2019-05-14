Thursday, May 16th 2019 Show Links
News / Dundee

Aldi claims to have invented square sausage – to the fury of Scots on Twitter

by Steven Rae
May 14, 2019, 3:40 pm Updated: May 14, 2019, 8:54 pm
Aldi has invoked the rage of Scottish shoppers by claiming on Twitter to have invented square sausage.

Lorne – a breakfast staple of Scots’ plates for generations – is being advertised by the discount giant, branding it “Sausedge”.

It claims, in a news article: “The patty-shaped pork has been designed to fit perfectly into sandwiches.

“This allows hungry customers to throw together a butty without spending ages cutting up bangers.”

However, Twitter users north of the border were not letting this one lie, and bit back immediately:

Ranald Lithgow posted: “Ok, have your lawyers google “Lorne Sausage”.”

User @FormerlyPete said: “I wonder what they’ll invent next… porridge?”

Michael Gallagher pointed out that Scottish stores had been selling it for years, and the delicacy had been around “for generations”.

Gillian Sproule went as far to claim Aldi had been guilty of “cultural appropriation”.

Even comedian Limmy had his say, describing it as “appropriation” and joking that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon “must condemn”.

Rival Lidl even took a swipe at Aldi:

With the band Runrig adding their own fifth “invention” of Aldi’s – singing Loch Lomond at the end of weddings.

What do you think of Aldi’s marketing of “Sausedge”?

 

 

 

