Aldi claims to have invented square sausage – to the fury of Scots on Twitter

Aldi has invoked the rage of Scottish shoppers by claiming on Twitter to have invented square sausage.

Lorne – a breakfast staple of Scots’ plates for generations – is being advertised by the discount giant, branding it “Sausedge”.

It claims, in a news article: “The patty-shaped pork has been designed to fit perfectly into sandwiches.

“This allows hungry customers to throw together a butty without spending ages cutting up bangers.”

Breakfast just became a whole lot easier… Will you be trying our Sausedge? https://t.co/pPueOU3TAz — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) May 14, 2019

However, Twitter users north of the border were not letting this one lie, and bit back immediately:

Ok, have your lawyers google “Lorne sausage” — Ranald Lithgow (@PI3GUB) May 14, 2019

I wonder what they'll invent next.. porridge? — The Anosmic Formerly Known as Pete (@FormerlyPete) May 14, 2019

Your Scottish stores have been selling this for years 🤨

Sliced sausage, also known as lorne or square has been around in Scotland for generations. — Michael Gallacher (@M1keyG84) May 14, 2019

Gillian Sproule went as far to claim Aldi had been guilty of “cultural appropriation”.

Sturgeon must condemn. — Limmy (@DaftLimmy) May 14, 2019

Even comedian Limmy had his say, describing it as “appropriation” and joking that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon “must condemn”.

Rival Lidl even took a swipe at Aldi:

Things Aldi also claim to have invented: 1. Irn Bru

2. Haggis

3. The Proclaimers

4. Yer Da Selling Avon https://t.co/DZbnE0WcSe — Lidl GB (@LidlGB) May 14, 2019

With the band Runrig adding their own fifth “invention” of Aldi’s – singing Loch Lomond at the end of weddings.

5. Singing Loch Lomond at the end of a wedding — Runrig (@Runrig1973) May 14, 2019

