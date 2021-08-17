Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Alcohol-related deaths rise by 17% across Scotland

By Bryan Copland
August 17, 2021, 4:40 pm
The virtual drop-in sessions are offering help to people in the Outer Hebrides who feel they have a problem with alcohol.
Alcohol-related deaths in Scotland have risen by 17%, new figures have revealed.

The number of deaths linked to alcohol rose to 1,190 in 2020 – from 1,020 in 2019, according to the National Records of Scotland.

Between 2012 and 2018, the number of alcohol-specific deaths increased
before falling by 10% in 2019.

The NRS said the increase in male deaths from alcohol was behind the spike, with very little change in the number of deaths among women from alcohol.

‘Every alcohol death is preventable’

Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs (SFAD) said the figures were of little surprise to the charity.

Justina Murray, CEO of Scottish Families, said: “While Scotland continues its Covid recovery journey, it is clear that life will not get back to normal any time soon for thousands of families affected by alcohol harm.

“A heartbreaking total of 1,190 families lost a loved one to alcohol last year – every one of those a preventable death.

“Thousands more are struggling to recover from the impact of months of lockdown.”

Inundated with calls during lockdown

She added: “Since March 2020 our Helpline has been inundated with calls from individuals concerned about their own drinking during lockdown, and from those concerned about a loved one’s alcohol use.

“A common theme has been how impossible it is to reach alcohol treatment and support when you need it, with phones ringing out, messages not returned, and few options offered when you do actually reach help.

“Individuals and families need immediate access to high quality alcohol treatment and support when they need it and where they need it.

“Then we might just start saving lives rather than counting deaths.”

Alzheimer’s and accidental deaths

Meanwhile, there was a decrease of 1.1% in the number of deaths where Alzheimer’s and other dementias were the underlying cause, according to the NRS data on the causes of death.

There were 2,759 accidental deaths in Scotland, a 1.2% increase compared with 2019.

The majority of these accidental deaths were said to be the result of accidental poisonings or falls.

The figures come after it was confirmed that suicide-related deaths have risen across Tayside and Fife – but across Scotland the numbers have dropped.