Visits to A&E departments across Tayside are expected to rocket in the next two weeks as the festive season gets well and truly under way.

New figures show up to 13% of all A&E visits in Tayside on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, Hogmanay and New Year’s Day are directly related to alcohol.

The data details the number of attendances in NHS A&E departments since Christmas Eve 2011 on some of the busiest days of the year for health staff.

The figures cover both Ninewells Hospital and Perth Royal Infirmary, where NHS Tayside’s two A&E departments are based.

Approximately 150 and 200 people respectively will pass through the doors of the wards in Dundee and Perth on each of the five days, according to the trends seen in previous years.

A leading Tayside A&E consultant said weekday attendances also rose because of the Christmas party season.

Dr Andrew Reddick said: “Over the festive period we see an increase in the number of patients attending A&E with acute intoxication and with alcohol-related injuries.

“We want everyone to enjoy the festive season safely but would ask people to be responsible with alcohol.”