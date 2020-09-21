Albert Street partially closed over concerns for dangerous masonry

A Dundee street was partially closed off this morning after fears over a dangerous roof.

Fire and police were called to the scene in Albert Street just after 9am after reports of concern for dangerous masonry above shops and flats.

Scottish Fire and Rescue sent two appliances to the scene, including an aerial inspection unit, after being notified at 9.14am.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “Fire officers are currently carrying out an inspection of the use using the aerial equipment.”

Police Scotland were also in attendance and the road was partially closed off to allow the inspection to be carried out.

Passerby David Henderson said: “I heard that some debris or masonry had fallen off the roof causing concern.

“I don’t think anyone was injured but I think it gave a couple of people a bit of a scare.

“Shortly after police and fire arrived and I stood and watched as firemen in a cherry picker went up to take a look.

“They’ve been here a while now. There’s also several police manning the area and making sure everyone stays away from below where they are looking.”