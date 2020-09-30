Spanish club Alaves confirm Jeando Fuchs deal is done and midfielder is on his way to Dundee United

Spanish club Alaves have confirmed they have agreed a deal with Dundee United over midfielder Jeando Fuchs.

The 22-year-old Cameroon international is now on his way to Tannadice.

The La Liga side said: “Deportivo Alavés and Dundee United have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jeando Fuchs.

“After staying for the 2019-2020 season on loan at Maccabi Haifa (in Israel), the Cameroonian midfielder is now embarking on the project led by Micky Mellon.

“From the club we wish Fuchs the best of luck in his new stage in Scotland.”