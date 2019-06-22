‘Alastair lit up a room’ – wife pays tribute to Dundee garage owner

The wife of a well-known former garage owner has paid tribute to her husband following his death at the age of 86.

Alastair Johnston died at Ninewells Hospital on June 11. He was previously the owner of Alastair Johnston Motors, based on Fort Street, Broughty Ferry, now renamed Fort Street Motors.

For 29 years he was the chairman of Tayside Dance Club, which meets monthly at the Woodlands Hotel, and was an elder at his local church, St Margaret’s, in Barnhill.

Paying tribute to her husband of 63 years, Barbara, 84, said: “He was a character, he lit up a room, he loved company.

“He had a wicked sense of humour. He would help anybody.”

The couple met at the Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association when Barbara was 13 and a year later they began dating.

They got engaged on Barbara’s 19th birthday and two years later, on her 21st, they got married.

They have three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

After Alastair retired in 1997, the couple joined Barnhill Bowling Club which they were members of for 23 years, with both of them serving as president at one time over the years.

Barbara added: “He loved music. He did hill walking. We were keen swimmers. He had a motorbike and was in the Dundee and Angus Motor Club.”

Barbara told how Alastair had loved cars from a young age. He worked in his father’s garage in Roseangle before moving to an Angus garage to be a salesman for nine years.

He then went into partnership at West End garage in Broughty Ferry before eventually opening up his own shop in 1970.

Another passion included waterskiing.

Alastair and his friends learnt to water ski in 1961 and it’s a hobby the entire family have picked up.

Barbara said: “All the family ski. We skied from the phibbies’ slipway and went up and down the river.”

A celebration of Alastair’s life will take place at St Margaret’s Church in Barnhill on Wednesday at 2pm to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited.

Donations, if desired, can be given to Broughty Ferry RNLI.