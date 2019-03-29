Alarming increase in attacks on Angus community wardens

Community wardens are coming under increasing verbal and physical attack while carrying out their duties in Angus.

The shocking rise in incidents has coincided with the withdrawal by police in 2017 from parking duties which resulted in the decriminalisation of the system.

The figures, which were gathered via a freedom of information request, revealed there was not a single attack in 2016, but there were 11 in 2017, and 17 last year.

Community wardens in Angus, who are issued with body cameras, carry out a range of tasks on a daily basis including parking duties and tackling littering, dog fouling and fly-tipping.

North East region Scottish Conservative MSP Liam Kerr blamed shrinking budgets for the increasing number of duties carried out by public service workers.

Angus Council says its staff are trained to deal with incidents of an aggressive nature.