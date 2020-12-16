Heartbroken mum Kim Lynch has paid tribute to her “quiet, ambitious and caring” daughter Alana, after her tragic death aged just 16.

The Grove Academy pupil died on Monday with Kim by her bedside, after she developed sepsis from burns on her legs.

Alana was admitted to Ninewells Hospital on December 6 after accidentally pouring a cup of boiling water over her legs while making a cup of tea.

Her wounds were dressed in hospital, before she was sent home with paracetamol for the pain, with doctors telling her to get in touch if there were any other issues that arose.

“Alana was badly scalded down the front of both her legs, but initially she seemed to be doing OK and she never complained once, so we thought everything was going to be fine,” Kim said.

“During the week I had to redo the dressings a couple of times but she was fine. Then the following Friday Alana began to develop a temperature and was complaining of pain in her arms and legs.

“By Saturday night she really wasn’t well and I was concerned that her wounds may have become infected and I phoned for advice.

“I was told to take her to Kings Cross where her dressings were redone.”

However, by Sunday Alana wasn’t eating or drinking and her condition deteriorated.

She was taken into intensive care where Kim said around 10 to 15 doctors and nurses worked with her continuously, to try to stabilise her.

“Everyone did everything they could for Alana, and for a little while we thought she was improving,” said Kim.

“Sadly things got worse again and Alana died with me at her bedside on Monday afternoon.”

Tributes were left on social media, with Dundee martial arts group Kanzen Karate organising a fundraiser to help the family with funeral costs.

Alana’s fellow pupils at Grove Academy were informed at school on Tuesday that she had passed away, with many left in tears following the news.

Kim believes it is important for Alana’s friends to know the circumstances which surrounded her death, given that she had taken unwell in such a quick period of time.

She was also fearful that, due to her daughter’s battles with anxiety in recent years, her friends would worry that her anxiety had played a part in her death.

Kim added: “Alana had anxiety issues so I feel it is very important to let her friends know that what happened was an accident, that she never did anything to harm herself.

“I would hate any of them to think that. Alana would be the first to go to any of her friends who may have been suffering from any problems and I need them to know this was an accident.”

Alana was popular at school, with a passion for music and photography.

She was also a regular volunteer at The Braes, and helped with their Riding for the Disabled programme before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Kim said: “She really missed going there. She loved working with the children and horses there and helping out.

“Alana could be a little socially awkward until she got to know you but once she did she was a friend for life”.

“We are all devastated by what’s happened”

Kim continued: “She was brilliant with her friends and family and always had a huge, lovely smile.

“She was polite, stubborn and determined with a passion for music. She loved The Vamps and Queen and always had them on in the car.

“She loved going to concerts where she like to indulge in her other passion of photography. She loved taking photos and her bedroom walls are covered in her pictures of bands and of her friends and her family.”

As well as going to Grove, Alana also attended college where she was studying science and technology.

Kim added: “Alana had plans for her future and she was working towards those.

“She hoped to work in crime scene investigation, that was her main ambition.

“She always had lots of support from everyone who loved her – and we are all devastated by what has happened.”