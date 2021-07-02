Friday, July 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

Alan Combe joins Dundee as goalkeeping coach

By Sean Hamilton
July 2, 2021, 3:27 pm
© David Young
Alan Combe has joined up at Dundee

Dundee have announced the appointment of Alan Combe as goalkeeping coach.

Combe replaces long-serving Bobby Geddes, whose surprise departure from Dens Park was revealed on Thursday.

He will take charge of specialist training for current Dee No 1 Adam Legzdins, along with the club’s backup stoppers.

In a 23-year playing career, Combe spent five years at Dundee United and also served lengthy spells with St Mirren and Kilmarnock.

Since retiring from playing in 2015, he has coached goalkeepers at St. Johnstone, Alloa, Hearts, Hibs and, most recently, Cove Rangers, where he worked under former Dundee manager Paul Hartley.

