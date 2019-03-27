Airline to sponsor Dundee Oor Wullie statue for charity trail

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce (DACC) has teamed up with Scottish airline Loganair to sponsor one of the Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail statues in Wullie’s home city.

The statue – the design of which is yet to be revealed – will be installed at Dundee’s City Quay in time for the trail going live on June 17.

Following the trail’s conclusion on August 30, the statue will be one of 150 put up for auction.

All monies raised will support the Archie Foundation – behind plans for a new theatre suite in Tayside Children’s Hospital – and the charities supporting Glasgow and Edinburgh’s children’s hospitals.

The airline’s director of revenue Roy Bogle said: “As Dundee’s airline, we are proud to sponsor this campaign and show our support for a vital charity in the city, the Archie Foundation, which helps so many children and families across the area.

“We look forward to seeing the sculpture in pride of place at City Quay later this year.”

Alison Henderson, CEO of DACC, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Loganair on board as a co-sponsor of our 2019 Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail statue. With thousands of people having visited the art trails each year, it’s a great way to support a local charity.”

Loganair has operated daily flights between Dundee and London Stansted independently since 2017 after a partnership with Flybe came to an end.