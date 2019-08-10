Dundee woman left ‘stranded’ in Asia by airline due to nut allergy to receive full refund

A woman stranded at an airport in Asia has secured a full refund from the airline that refused to accommodate her severe nut allergies.

Jade Cosgrove, 21, and her partner Dave King, 23, spent a second unplanned night in Manila after Air Asia removed the pair from a flight that was set to leave for Bali.

As revealed in the Tele last night, the budget airline – which uses the slogan “Now Everyone Can Fly” – refused to let Jade stay on the plane because of her severe allergy.

© Supplied

Jade, from Whitfield, and Dave were ordered to return to the terminal after she refused to sign a waiver that would absolve the firm of any responsibility should she suffer a reaction mid-flight.

After spending what should have been their first night in Bali at the Filippino capital’s airport, Jade and Dave were given accommodation in a city hotel last night.

Air Asia has now agreed to refund the couple in cash for both the flight to Bali and their onward flight from there to Bangkok.

However, the airline’s refusal to accommodate her allergy – the first on the couple’s three-month trip not to do so – has set the holiday back two days.

Jade said: “We’re now thinking we might have to cut out Bali altogether and just fly to Bangkok, because booking a flight at the airport is going to cost £200 more.

“We’re getting a full refund in Filipino pesos after I said I was considering legal action. It’s been a horrible experience – we’ve been planning this trip for a year.

“Every time you have an allergic reaction it can get worse – I’ve gone into anaphylaxis in the past.

“I’ve made all the other airlines we’ve flown with aware of my allergy and they make an announcement on the flight to say there’s someone with an allergy on board and they’ve not sold nut products on those flights. Air Asia has refused to do any of that and I refused to sign all my rights away.”

Kris Taute, a spokesman for Air Asia, said the decision to remove the couple from the flight was in their “best interests”.

He said: “Because we are unable to guarantee an allergen-free environment, or that people won’t bring their own nuts on board, our ground crew determined it was not in the guests’ best interest to board the flight without seeking further precautionary advice.

“As a low-cost airline, Air Asia is unable to rebook guests on alternative carriers.”