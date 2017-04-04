Dundonians wishing to travel south this spring are being offered reduced fares to London Stansted by Loganair.

The airline is boosting capacity on the route as it temporarily upgrades to a larger, 48-seat ATR-42 aircraft, providing more than 1,000 additional seats which are currently on sale for £49.99 each way.

The reduced-price fares are available for travel between April 9 and May 16, which includes peak periods such as the spring half-term break, the London Marathon and May Day Bank Holiday weekend.

Loganair, which was recently awarded a two-year extension to the popular air-link, will continue to operate two return services each weekday and one rotation on Sundays.

Kay Ryan, commercial director said “We’re anticipating a surge in demand over the next six weeks, which is usually a very busy period for the route.

“London is only one hour and 20 minutes away so by combining extra capacity alongside reduced price seats, we’re offering a little more incentive to anyone thinking of making the trip south.

“The city has a lot to offer travellers, whether visiting for a weekend or an extended break. With this in mind, we’re thrilled to be operating the route for a further two years up to 2019, providing a vital air-link for Dundee.”

Tickets are available to book via www.flybe.com.