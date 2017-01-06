Airgun vandals return to Balgavies

Airgun vandals have been condemned as “mindless morons” after a second attack at a popular Angus nature reserve.

Just days after feeders and nesting boxes at the Balgavies Loch facility, near Forfar, were destroyed by an air weapon, a window in the reserve’s main hide was shot at and shattered, causing outrage among regular visitors to the Scottish Wildlife Trust attraction.

Police are continuing to investigate the incidents.

Balgavies has rocketed in popularity since it became the location for the hatching of the first recorded Angus osprey chick in 2012 and since then the migrant raptors have returned each summer to raise further broods, including four young in 2016.

It is thought the hide shooting happened around dusk on December 28, with a bullet hole left in the hide window.

One regular said: “The car park was littered with fast food wrappers like the last time and whoever has done this has used the feeders and squirrel boxes for target practice.”