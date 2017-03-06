An Angus leisure club has lodged plans to erect an “airdome” over its tennis courts.

David Lloyd Clubs is seeking planning permission from Angus Council to install the air supported dome at its Monifieth club.

The aim is to enable members to play tennis all year round regardless of the weather conditions.

The club at Ethiebeaton Park currently has six indoor and five outdoor tennis courts.

But bosses say they are struggling to cope with demand for courts during the winter months.

The company says the inflatable device will not restrict access or have any impact on facilities currently offered.

David Lloyd’s planning statement to council chiefs reads: “The proposed development involves the erection of a permanent airdome enclosure over the existing triple external tennis courts.

“The airdome is an inflatable covering which allows tennis to be played on the external courts all year round regardless of weather conditions.

“The dome is to be secured to the ground of the tennis court through the use of guide wires and concrete foundations.

“Access is to be via a self-supporting revolving door which limits air pressure loss.”

“This will improve the members’ overall experiences and further increase the number of visits to both David Lloyd and the surrounding stores at Ethiebeaton Park during winter periods.”