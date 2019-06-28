Air traffic controllers reject pay offer from Highlands and Islands Airport

Air traffic controllers have rejected a fresh pay offer from Highlands and Islands Airports (HIAL) and will resume industrial action today.

Staff represented by trade union Prospect commenced working to rule from one minute past midnight today, after turning down a fresh proposal from HIAL based around retention allowances. Union leaders will meet with airport bosses again next week in a bid to resolve the dispute.

No further proposals for strike action have been received so far.

David Avery, Prospect negotiations officer, said: “Prospect members in HIAL have overwhelmingly rejected the revised pay offer made by HIAL.

“Prospect will meet with representatives on Monday to consider the ballot result prior to a meeting with HIAL on Thursday 4 July to try and resolve this dispute and reach an offer which is acceptable.”

Inglis Lyon, HIAL’s managing director said the company was “dis- appointed” that its latest offer had been rejected by Prospect.

He added: “It is unfortunate that the industrial action has been reinstated during the peak holiday period and I would like to apologise in advance to our passengers, customers and local communities for the disruption this will inevitably cause.”