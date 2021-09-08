News Air traffic control campaigners step up demands to save Highland and island jobs By Andy Philip September 8, 2021, 5:35 pm Air traffic control jobs could be centralised in Inverness. Communities have joined forces with politicians and trade unions to demand the SNP Government listens to concerns about the future of airport jobs. They sent a joint letter to Nicola Sturgeon’s administration after complaining they were not getting answers from the transport minister about proposals for air traffic control. Politicians in Ms Sturgeon’s own party are among those raising concerns about government-owned Highlands and Islands Airport’s plans to centralise posts in Inverness. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe