Wednesday, September 8th 2021
News

Air traffic control campaigners step up demands to save Highland and island jobs

By Andy Philip
September 8, 2021, 5:35 pm
Air traffic control jobs could be centralised in Inverness.
Communities have joined forces with politicians and trade unions to demand the SNP Government listens to concerns about the future of airport jobs.

They sent a joint letter to Nicola Sturgeon’s administration after complaining they were not getting answers from the transport minister about proposals for air traffic control.

Politicians in Ms Sturgeon’s own party are among those raising concerns about government-owned Highlands and Islands Airport’s plans to centralise posts in Inverness.

