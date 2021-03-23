Air ambulance charity hits 300 life-saving missions funded by Postcode Lottery as latest cash boost is confirmed

Players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have helped fund more than 300 time-critical missions for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

The life-saving charity-funded service has been supported by a total of £750,000 thanks to players in recent years.

With an average SCAA mission costing £2,500, players of the popular lottery have helped save hundreds of lives throughout Scotland.

People’s Postcode Lottery’s latest recent award of £200,000 to SCAA was delivered during lockdown as the charity faced reduced income from events and fundraising activities.

David Craig, SCAA’s chief executive, said the support of People’s Postcode Lottery and its players had proved “a lifeline” – not just to those seriously ill or injured, but to the charity itself.

“SCAA relies entirely on public donations and it is support like this which has kept us flying and saving lives throughout these challenging times,” he said.

“We’re so grateful that players of People’s Postcode Lottery recognise the vital work SCAA does throughout the whole of Scotland and have repeatedly supported our service.”

SCAA operates two fast response EC 135 helicopter air ambulances, based at Perth and Aberdeen, which are available for tasking through the 999 service to emergencies in every corner of the country, 12 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The support of players of the People’s Postcode Lottery has helped sustain the original service and launch the second aircraft at the start of the pandemic.

“We are extremely grateful to players of People’s Postcode Lottery for their generous support and to the players who sustain this charitable giving,” Mr Craig added.

“The funding will help save lives.

“Those seriously ill or injured rely on SCAA’s vital pre-hospital emergency response helicopters and crews and we rely on the public to fund those flights.

“This generous support ensures we sustain what has become a vital frontline response service for the people of Scotland.”

SCAA is Scotland’s only charity-funded emergency air ambulance service and has proved an integral and vital part of the emergency response network since its launch in 2013.

To date, the life-saving crew has responded to almost 3,000 time-critical emergencies in every corner of the country.

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery said: “The service that SCAA provides is crucial to people all over Scotland, and I know that for many of our players it’s a good cause they are passionate about supporting.

“I’m thrilled that player funding will support more life-saving missions this year thanks to the hard work and dedication of the helicopter crews and paramedics.”