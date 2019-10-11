VIDEO: Air ambulance called to assist police as city man rushed to Dundee’s Ninewells

Emergency services were called to the Co-op in Main Street Perth, this morning after a person was seriously injured in an industrial accident.

The air ambulance, police and fire personnel were on hand at around 8am and Main Street was completely closed to traffic.

The casualty was airlifted to Ninewells from the Co-op store.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they received a call at 7:30am and mobilised four units from Perth.

However, he said the incident was a police matter and could not provide further details.

Traffic chaos ensued in the Bridgend area of the city as the matter was dealt with.

This resulted in big hold-ups for traffic coming in from the Scone side and traffic attempting to exit in the other direction.

A business owner in the area said: “I became aware of a commotion around 8am and spotted an awful lot of fire personnel plus police.

“The air ambulance turned up at around 8.15am.

“The road is completely closed and it looks to be a very serious incident.”

A spoeksman for Police Scotland said this morning: “Officers are currently in attendance on Main Street, Perth, following a report of an industrial accident within a premises.

“A man has been taken to hospital and emergency services remain at the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive have been informed.”

A Spokesperson for Co-op, said: “Sadly, there has been an industrial accident at our Bridgend, Perth, store. Emergency services are on scene and the store remains closed.”