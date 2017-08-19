We ain’t Don for insists Dundee defender Jack Hendry as Dark Blues head for Aberdeen

Aberdeen are heavy favourites as Dundee head to Pittodrie today — centre-back Jack Hendry, though, insists punters shouldn’t be too quick to write them off.

The Dark Blues’ recent record against their east-coast rivals doesn’t make pleasant reading — only one goal scored in the last six, 20 conceded and, of course, the last time they met the Dons were rampant 7-0 victors.

For those who like a bet, Dundee can be backed at as big as 10/1 to win with Aberdeen massive favourites.

Hendry, though, thinks his side have the ability to upset those odds.

He said: “If people are looking at the game in that way, then it puts the onus on us to go up there and get a result.

“There’s going to be games where you are favourites and where you’re not but maybe there’s a wee bit of edge on it because we’re not.

“That’s a chance for us to go up there and prove we shouldn’t be doubted in a way like that because I feel we have a real good team here.

“I haven’t really looked at our recent record against Aberdeen myself but it’s a good opportunity to change that.

“You have bad records against certain teams but its up to us to change those records and I feel we have a good chance with the group of lads we’ve got of getting a result.”

The season so far has certainly been a mixed bag for the Dark Blues.

Good results in the cup have them in the last eight of the Betfred but, after two league games, are yet to win in the Premiership.

Having Aberdeen away next on the fixture list wouldn’t be one many would choose when you need to get points on the board.

Hendry, though, is looking forward to testing himself against the Dons.

“Everyone’s looking forward to the game — these are the games you want to play in, against teams up and around the top of the table.

“It’s a game for us to go up and show how good we really are.

“We need to take the positives out of the games we’ve had so far and try to put them all together and get a result up there.

“The dressing-room and the coaching staff are really disappointed with the results so far but there are positives to take out of those performances and I feel we will do that.

“Obviously, there are negatives as well which we need to work on.

“If we can put those things together, using the positives and getting better on the negatives, I think they’ll have a real good game on their hands.”

With skipper Darren O’Dea out for the next few weeks, Hendry looks likely to be partnered by another young centre-half in Kerr Waddell once again.

Despite a combined age of just 41, the two have looked solid and Hendry reckons they’ve built up a good understanding.

He said: “I feel it’s been a good partnership between me and Kerr, we work off each other well.

“Obviously, sometimes it’s good to have an experienced head next to you but then the fact we’re two young lads means we work well together, too.

“One of Daz’s strong points is he is a good talker, he organises well.

“Obviously, if he’s missing then it’s up to me or Kerr to step up and take that role. I think I’m a good communicator so if we’re missing someone like Daz it’s up to us.”

Hendry has been impressed by the support shown to the team and himself by the Dens Park faithful, something he hopes continues up in Aberdeen.

“The fans are a massive part of the football club and the travelling support will be appreciated if they can come in numbers to back us.

“The fans mean a lot to the players and the backing they give you can give you that extra boost.

“I think they’ve been spot on so far.”