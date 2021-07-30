Aims, strengths and weaknesses: 5 key questions for Dundee to answer on their Premiership comeback

Dundee are the newest kids on the Premiership block, making their return after two years in the second tier.

As the new kids will they be loud, unruly and full of energy, upsetting the more experienced clubs with some surprise results?

Or will it be a season of sombre consolidation back in the top flight?

Our Dundee writer George Cran takes a look at five questions Dundee have to answer in the season to come:

1 Few new faces, how will the Dark Blues squad that won promotion fare in the higher league?

From the very start of his tenure, manager James McPake has spoken about building a squad that can compete in the Premiership. His plan wasn’t to build a team to get out of the Championship and then figure it out from there, he wanted a team ready-made for top-flight football.

When you look through it, you can see that, too. Charlie Adam is obviously the leader of the side and a huge talent. Then there’s guys like Jason Cummings, a Scotland international, and Cillian Sheridan, a Republic of Ireland international.

At the back Lee Ashcroft showed all last season he’s ready to return to the top flight. Left-back Jordan Marshall had been eyed up by top-end Premiership sides before signing a new deal last season.

Jordan McGhee, too, looks ready to take the top division by storm while Paul McMullan has a point to prove.

To get into the Premiership, this Dundee side swept top-flight Kilmarnock aside with relative ease. The Dark Blues also point to their cup defeat to eventual winners St Johnstone where they were unfortunate to lose out as proof they can mix it.

2 What have been the pre-season talking points?

Covid-19 has reared its ugly head on the eve of the season with six players missing from their final League Cup group match last weekend.

One player positive and five isolating left Dundee short of bodies to face Forfar.

How that might affect them this weekend, we’ll have to wait and see.

Additions have also been the talk of the town – over the summer James McPake added Luke McCowan, Ryan Sweeney, Corey Panter and Cillian Sheridan to last season’s play-off winners.

All look like they will bring something different.

3 What are the strengths and weaknesses of the squad?

In the latter half of last season, Dundee’s attack became much more potent than it had been over the previous 18 months.

Suddenly chances were coming left, right and centre and goals were going in.

Expect that to continue with set-pieces a particular strength for this side.

The big weakness at the start of last season was in defence. Soft goals were going in and it cost them a title race.

Big improvements were made as the campaign wore on with the additions of Adam Legzdins and Liam Fontaine.

The Premiership, though, is a big step up from the Championship in terms of opposition strikers.

With that combination Dundee will be fun to watch, no doubt.

4 Who will be the main men?

Adam has already been mentioned and he’ll be bursting with pride leading his boyhood club out for their first Premiership match this weekend.

At the back, Ashcroft was a man mountain last season, sweeping up player awards, and looks even more hungry this term.

How long it might last in the top flight, we’ll have to wait and see, but McGhee is yet to taste defeat as a midfielder for Dundee – that run stretches to 14 games.

McMullan laid on goal after goal last season and will be a threat but watch out for young midfielder Max Anderson.

5 Where should they be aiming?

First job is to ensure safety. That’s task No 1 for any promoted side.

This season’s Premiership promises to be the most competitive division in years.

That brings with it a daunting challenge but is likely to mean a very tight table.

The top five are maybe apart from the rest but the other seven could all be fighting for that sixth spot.

Dundee are used to winning, if they keep up that habit then they can be in the running for top six.

However, caution should also be applied – the club have only managed that twice this century.

Staying out of trouble will be a job well done on their return to the Premiership.