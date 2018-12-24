AGAINST THE RULES: Dismay as Facebook removes local woman’s charity pics of scantily-clad men

A photographer who shot a risque calendar for charity had her pictures removed by Facebook.

Maggie Barclay, from Arbroath, and her husband James brought together 10 men from all over Scotland to take part in a naked calendar to raise funds for Roxburghe House.

But Facebook twice removed the images she took – despite there being nothing hugely inappropriate on show.

After the 58-year-old complained to the social networking site on the first occasion, it quickly reinstated her post.

Maggie said: “One of the photos featured six guys. They were covered with strategically-placed props that had been used and I thought it was absolutely fine.

“I put the pictures up saying that was what the calendar would look like, just trying to sell it.

“A short while later I got a notification to say that I had gone against Facebook rules.

“I asked them to review the decision because I thought the guys weren’t showing anything that I wouldn’t let my granddaughter see.

“They came back to me and apologised.”

But Maggie was banned again just days later – only this time, after she asked Facebook for a review, it stood by its decision.

She said: “I was absolutely livid.

“We are trying to raise money for a good cause.

“I don’t see that we are doing any harm.

“It’s humorous and it’s fun. I don’t think it is offensive and they are not showing anything you wouldn’t see on a beach.

“The guys are up in arms about it.

“I want to know if it was humans that decided, or if it was automated.

“It happened so quickly it had to be automated.”

After being contacted by the Tele, a spokesman for Facebook said the ban on the account had been lifted and the posts reinstated.