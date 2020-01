A 54-year-old man has been accused of spraying aftershave in his ex-partner’s eyes.

James Fox, of Carlochie Place, denies attacking the woman at an address on Hospital Street on October 13.

He allegedly sprayed aftershave in her face and eyes before pushing the woman on the head.

Fox did not appear in the dock but had a plea of not guilty tendered on his behalf by solicitor John Boyle.

A trial was fixed for March.