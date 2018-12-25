After defeat by Celtic Dundee boss says this week’s games are the ones that really count

Moments after Dundee’s 3-0 defeat at Celtic Park, manager Jim McIntyre’s thoughts turned straight to what he calls “two huge games” this week.

The Dark Blues were condemned to spend Christmas as the Premiership’s bottom side after champions Celtic swept them aside with embarrassing ease.

The Dens gaffer was disappointed with the manner of his side’s defeat but acknowledged this week’s games against Livingston and St Johnstone are where Dundee have a better opportunity to pick up some much-needed points.

He said: “My whole thought process is we have two huge games coming up at home.

“We need to make sure we are picking up points in these two games. They’ll be huge for us.”

To add to the Dark Blues’ woes, St Mirren picked up a victory at Motherwell to leave them three points adrift at the foot of the division.

Adding points to his own team’s total is more important to Jim, however – as is bringing in new faces next month.

“What St Mirren do isn’t our concern,” Jim added.

“It’s all about what we do and we have to make sure we continue to just think about ourselves.

“The transfer window is going to be important for all of the clubs at the bottom, it’s an opportunity to try to get players in to help the ones we already have.”

The Dark Blues did hold out against a dominant Celtic for almost the entire first half with his team’s organisation pleasing the manager, though the manner of the opening goal didn’t.

He said: “It was a deserved scoreline.

“Celtic were very good, their movement was so fluid, they caused us loads of problems.

“I thought our organisation defensively was very good for 30 minutes but concentration levels are so important.

“The timing of the goal and our player stopping for offside was the key disappointment.

“It was onside, our video boy confirmed at half-time it was onside, so that was disappointing, just play to the whistle and argue about it later.

“A couple of minutes before half-time you’re looking to get in at 0-0 and regroup, try to address where Celtic were hurting us.

“In the second half Celtic were just too good for us, simple as that.”