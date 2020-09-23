Affordable flats plan lodged to transform site of former landmark Dundee hotel

The site of a landmark city hotel is set to be transformed into affordable flats, if plans are given the green light by Dundee City Council.

The Park House Hotel, on Coupar Angus Road, closed its doors in 2018 and was later demolished by local firm Redwood Leisure.

That firm – now trading as Redwood Birkhill Ltd – is behind new revised plans to build a three-storey development of 18 two-bedroom flats for Hillcrest Housing Association.

The application was submitted by Fraser Middleton of Dundee-based chartered architects ARKTX.

He said: “Our previous plans were perhaps too intensive so we talked to planners over the past few months to design a scheme which was acceptable to them, us, and Hillcrest.

“The hotel before was what we call hard-standing and I like to think our plan brings a softness to the site – the building has a smaller footprint, more open space and is more sympathetic to the townscape in that area.”

While Dundee was the only city in Scotland that had more flats than houses, Fraser believed, there was a clear identifiable need for more affordable flats in Lochee.

He added: “Certainly modern new-build houses and flats are the way social housing providers want to go because they have greater energy efficiency, and that makes the rent more affordable going forward.

“This development sits well in that area of town and there’s car parking for everyone. It’s only a short walk to Lochee’s amenities, which helps make Lochee more sustainable.

“We want to repurpose this brownfield site in a way that helps regenerate the area.”

© Courtesy Courtesy ARKTX

The former Park House Hotel entered administration in 2018 after a loss in trade.

Most of the hotel’s income, according to the report filed to Dundee City Council, was derived from hosting functions, including funeral wakes.

The report added: “By the time the property reached the market it had been stripped of all fixtures and fittings including light bulbs and fixed seating and was a sorry shadow of its former self.

“In the short period since closing it had fallen into disrepair and had become a target for vandalism and repeated attempted break-ins.“

When new housing plans were first mooted in 2018, Cat Graham, manager of Hancocks Cash and Carry, welcomed them.

He said: “The majority of our customers are local so it could give us increased footfall.

“It’s a great idea to make the land into housing.”