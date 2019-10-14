Aerial dance company coming to Dundee as part of this year’s Festival of the Future

Scotland’s leading aerial dance company will take to the sky outside the University of Dundee on Wednesday.

All or Nothing Aerial Dance Theatre will perform their moves as part of the official opening of this year’s Festival of the Future.

The show will see the dancers move up and down the University’s Tower Building to a specially created soundtrack.

An original animation created by Dundee alumni Ryan McKnight will be projected on to the side of the building.

It will also mark the 60th anniversary of the Tower Building’s foundation stone being laid.

Festival programme director Emma Beatt said: “The exciting performance by All or Nothing and Ryan’s film lighting up the building is the perfect way to launch the Festival while celebrating a landmark anniversary for this Dundee landmark.

“We are delighted to have put on such a packed programme to suit all tastes with events exploring how science and culture can come together to solve some of the biggest issues we face while educating and entertaining visitors at the same time.”

Festival of the Future, the university’s celebration of art, culture and science, will take place from October 16-20.

More information about Festival of the Future can be found at www.dundee.ac.uk/futurefest.